Couldn't make it to the LGBT Chamber's TASTE event?

TASTE is the Nashville LGBT Chamber Foundation’s largest annual fundraiser. Event proceeds provide education, resources, and advocacy for LGBT business owners and professionals. O&AN's Julie Chase attended the event, which took place on Sunday November 19 at the Nissan Stadium West Club.

She spoke with the Executive Director of the organization, Lisa Howe, who shared some information regarding the intended use of the funds that were raised that evening. "With the foundation," she said, "we started it so that we could serve a part of the population that is underemployed, that is unemployed, that is transitioning in their careers so we're really going to make a big push to start reaching outside of our membership."

During a short lap around the event, Julie spoke with a number of vendors who were present as well as a candidate for Chancery Court Judge: Scott Tift, along with Nashville attorney Abby Rubenfeld. "We need people in the courthouse who treat people just as fairly as they treat any business or government," he said.

From there, Julie stopped at nearly every food booth present, which included and3Foods, Avo, Barcelona, Big Belly's, Caviar & Bananas, EiO & The HIVE, Jeni's Ice Cream, Linda's Perfect Platters, The Mockingbird, Que Delicias Catering, Rae's Cuisine, Respect the Plate, Salsa, The Stiletto Chef, and Tempered Cafe & Chocolate.