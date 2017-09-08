Couldn't make it to the Church Street Block Party?

The inaugural Church Street Block Party took over midtown Sunday September 3 between 16th and 17th Avenues in the mid-afternoon through the late evening. If you saw us on Twitter or Periscope that day you would've seen these videos, from O&AN's Julie Chase, live and in the moment.

If not, then worry not, because we saved them all here specially for you!

See also (below) a collection of Instagram posts we found that were tagged Church Street Block Party.

Photo at top by Brandon Shux Rodriguez via Instagram