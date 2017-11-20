Community shares insights, experiences of transgender life in Nashville

The Scarritt-Bennett Center hosted a Transgender Day of Remembrance service on November 16th in Nashville. At that event, O&AN's Julie Chase met up with a number of members from our community who shared their experiences either as trans people or advocating for the trans community. Those included Izzy Aguilar, Sherri Gray, Kathy Holbrooks, and members of the Music City Sisters.

First, Ms. Izzy Aguilar shares her story about living her truth:

Long-time LGBTQ+ ally, therapist and self-confessed "tree hugging liberal"Sherri Gray tells her story about becoming a community activist in the days when that wasn't always a good idea.

The Tennessee Transgender Political Coalition's Kathy Halbrooks shares her story about becoming an LGBTQ+ ally:

And the Music City Sisters share a special moment following the Transgender Day of Remembrance service: