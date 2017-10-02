A Coming Out Day picnic in Clarksville

Equality Clarksville, the local nonprofit organization to support the LGBTQIA community, will host a Coming Out Day Picnic at 1pm on Sunday, October 8, at Billy Dunlop Park. The event, in honor of National Coming Out Day, will cater to LGBT persons, as well as families, friends, and allies.



The event will be alcohol-free, and family-friendly.



“Those who wish to ‘come out’ during the event are encouraged to attend,” said Joydianne Damiani, the group’s chairperson, “as it will be conducted as a safe environment for those who wish to share their personal stories.”



National Coming Out Day is a day we celebrate "Coming Out" as LGBTQ or as an ally. This year will mark National Coming Out Day's 29th anniversary. The leadership team at Equality Clarksville recognizes the importance of being out, and the difficulties any person might face when deciding to tell friends and family about their sexual orientation.



“Many people in the LGBTQ community fear coming out due to the expected negativity from family and friends,” Damiani said. “This family friendly picnic is to provide members of our community the opportunity to exercise their right and power to ‘Come Out’ to family and friends in a safe and loving environment free from shame, hate, and judgment.”



Equality Clarksville will provide hot dogs and drinks. The event will also feature face painting, balloons, and other activities. Several speakers will share their own stories. An open mic will also be available for those who wish to have their own “coming out” that isn’t already scheduled.



“Over half the population is related to or knows a person in the LQBTQ community,” Damiani said. “The more people know someone that they know and love is LGBTQ, the more likely they will support equality. At Equality Clarksville, we offer acceptance, tolerance, and love to those who choose to ‘Come Out’ as a member of or ally to the LGBTQ community."



For more information about the organization, visit the Equality Clarksville Facebook page.