Comedian Dana Goldberg brings pre-HRC Dinner performance to Lipstick Lounge

Dana Goldberg will bring her side-splitting no-apologies comedy to Nashville for one night only at The Lipstick Lounge Thursday March 23. Before hitting the stage at the Human Rights Campaign gala on Saturday the 25th, Goldberg will bring her long comedy set, with local opener Thomas Prunier, to one of the most iconic lesbian bars in the country.

Though Goldberg has toured the country and abroad headlining theaters, clubs and festivals, this will be her first time performing in Nashville. We could all use a lot of laughter and a little group therapy right now, and Goldberg is sure to bring that to you on her “You’ve Got To Be Kidding” tour.

With performances at the San Francisco International Comedy Competition, "The Comedy Festival produced by TBS and HBO," and the Fringe Festival in Edinburgh, Goldberg's quick wit and playful stage presence have her earning loyal fans across the country and abroad. A crowd favorite, she has become a triple threat combining her comedy, hosting, and live auction talents to become one of the most sought after entertainers on the circuit. Voted one of the “Top Five Funniest Lesbians In America,” Curve magazine raves, “Goldberg is one of the brightest lights in a stellar comedy landscape.” Advocate.com named Goldberg one of the top three LGBT comedians in the nation.

In addition to headlining clubs, theaters and festivals around the country, Goldberg has performed at and emceed dozens of high profile events and has shared the national stage with luminaries such as President Barack Obama, Vice President Joe Biden, former President Bill Clinton, Kerry Washington, Jennifer Lopez, John Lithgow, Alfred Molina, Jennifer Hudson, Sir Elton John, Mariah Carey, Shonda Rhimes, and many more. Combining her gift of humor with humanitarian efforts, Goldberg has helped to raise over five million dollars for non-profits around the country in the fight for marriage equality, LGBT rights, women’s rights, and HIV and AIDS education and prevention. As the youngest child in a single parent household run by a Jewish mother in which two of three kids are gay, Goldberg helps keep most of the comedy venues and half of the psychotherapists in the country in business.

Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door.