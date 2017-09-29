Chattanooga Pride a weeklong event

Pride Week leading up to the festival has more ways to celebrate than ever before! A few highlights include the addition of a fancy new kickoff party, Chattanooga's first queer film festival, and the grand opening of the city's first LGBTQ community center.

Things are officially kicking off on Sunday, October 1, at The Dwell Hotel with the swankiest Pride Week Launch Party we've ever had! General admission is $20 with a special VIP package at $100. All profits will go to Tennessee Valley Pride (TVP).

Friday, October 6, Chattanooga's first LGBTQ film festival ever, Shindig, opens at The Palace Picture house with a selection of incredible films including critically acclaimed documentary The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson. All access passes are $35 and individual tickets are $10.

Nooga Diversity Center (NDC) is having its grand opening on Saturday, Ocotober 7. This new space will allow NDC to provide more services to LGBTQ youth and the community at large. The evening is free and open to people of all ages. Pizza and light refreshment will be served.

The week, hosted by Tennessee Valley Pride will culminate on Sunday, October 8 with a parade at 11 AM from the corner of 4th and Cherry Street to Ross's Landing with the Pride Festival starting at Ross's Landing at 1 PM. Concluding at 8PM, the festival will feature live music, a drag show, food & drinks, vendor market and kids activity area.

Watch a preview via the Chattanooga Times Free Press:

Full Schedule:

Sunday October 1

12pm - Brunch with the Queens @ The Revelry Room (18+)

5pm - Official Pride Week Launch Party @ The Dwell Hotel (21+)



Monday October 2

7pm - Gospel Drag Show @ The Rock MCC (all ages)



Tuesday October 3

7pm - Interfaith Night @ St. Elmo United Methodist (all ages)



Wednesday October 4

9pm - Drag Bingo @ The Honest Pint (all ages until 10pm, 21+ after)



Thursday October 5

11pm - PrePride Weekend Drag Show @ Alan Golds Discotheque (21+)



Friday October 6

6pm - Shindig - LGBT Film Festival @ The Palace Picture House (18+)

9pm - Kickoff Party @ Images (21+)​



Saturday October 7

10am - MSM Health Fair @ Erlanger

11am - Drag Queen Story Hour @ Star Line Books (all ages)

11am - Shindig @ The Palace Picture House (18+)

2pm - Book Reading & Signing w/ Sandra Worsham @ Star Line Books

6pm - NDC Grand Opening & Youth Night @ The Edney (all ages)

12am - Shindig After Party @ The Palace Picture House (21+)



Sunday October 8

11am - Chattanooga Pride Parade @ 4th & Cherry Street (all ages)

1pm - Chattanooga Pride Festival @ Ross's Landing (all ages)

9pm - Closing Cook Out w/ Southern Country @ Images (21+)



For more information, see the Tennessee Valley Pride website.

Photo from 2014 Chattanooga Pride