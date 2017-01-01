Body Art & Self-Expression

Tattoos are an ancient form of human expression, dating back thousands of years. Mummified human remains from over five thousand years ago proves that the art is as ancient as civilization. It also transcends culture: archeological evidence proves that tattooing was practiced in locations as diverse as Greenland and the Philippines, the Sudan and the Andes.

Throughout human history, and probably before human history, we as a species have invented ways of permanently altering our outer selves, of marking our bodies for our own purposes. We have done this as a sign to others, and as a reminder to ourselves, of important beliefs, important moments, and important people in our lives. We have also done it simply for pleasure: to permanently impress a pleasing image on our bodies, or because we enjoy the actual experience and result of the process.

Within the LGBT community, the reasons for getting tattoos are no different than for any other group—it’s just sometimes our tattoos reflect our struggles with sexual identity, or those important milestones in coming to terms or coming out. Often they may incorporate subtle elements of “We’re here, we’re queer.” But often enough they don’t. We are LGBT, and we are more than LGBT, and we inscribe all of that onto our bodies in our effort to express who we are in ink.

This month’s cover model, TJ McCormick, is a true canvas, and he has shared some of his story with us this month. For TJ, as many of the others we spoke to, the interest in tattoos started young, and in his case it was a family affair.

“My dad always had a lot of tattoos. He actually took my when I was 17 to go get some tattoos. That's when it started for me,” he explained.

He got tattoo fever and has never looked back. “Between 18 and 20, I just kept getting meaningful tattoos that meant a lot to me. I got a matching tattoo with my best friend—things like that.”

All that was while TJ was still in California, but soon life would change. “I was working three jobs and going to school full time. I didn't really have a major. I was kind of floating around… I'd

work and then go to the beach and hang out with my boyfriend at the time. Then after all that fell apart, I may or may not have joined the army to get away from all that.”

The Army brought this California boy to Middle Tennessee. “I will be very honest, when I found out my station was Kentucky, I was just like, ‘Kentucky? Why would I get stationed in Kentucky?’ It just blew my mind: I had friends who were getting stationed in Korea and I thought that sounded awesome. But it turns out that coming to Fort Campbell is probably the best thing that could have ever happened to me.”

Once he settled in to his new station, the Army culture encouraged his love of tattoos. “In the army, tattoo culture is kind of everywhere. It's almost synonymous: If you're in the army, you have tattoos. I started getting more and more while I was at Fort Campbell. It kind of just became a bonding experience because I would go with other friends. They'd get tattoos, and I'd get tattoos.

While many of his tattoos reflect his interests, such as his Pokémon menagerie, some run deeper. “The tattoo on my chest reads, "I am myself even if the whole world should change." I was at a weird point in my life where everything was changing. I had just joined the army and everything about my old life was just fading into the background... I got it as a reminder to myself: don't lose who you are just because the world is changing around you.”

The only tattoo that has specifically LGBT significance is the one he got with his ex-fiance, and that significance derives not from the image but from the setting in which it was produced. “Honestly most of my tattoos are more like video gaming and anime culture which is popular amongst our crowd. How do you describe this? I liked my tattoos to be more conversational: if someone asks me about them or wants to talk about them, then at least I can have a conversation on that topic.”

In addition to his love for expressing himself through his tattoos, TJ loves the art more generally. “I love body art. I love different styles. Different techniques. I love seeing other people's tattoos. I can spend all day in a room full of people with all kinds of different tattoos, and I'd be perfectly happy.”

While his tattoos are all admittedly colorful, TJ says that one of his favorite styles of tattoos to see on others is traditional black and white. “I've got a couple friends who have done it really, really well for their body. Color works for my skin. Traditional black and white, when it's shaded beautifully, is great.

While stationed in Fort Campbell, TJ prepared to get back into school, while also taking advantage of unique opportunities, both in the Army and in the surrounding areas. His station and his schedule gave him the chance to work in Nashville at Play and to connect with the LGBT community here. He was actually on active duty while working at the bar on weekends.

While working at the bar, his tattoos definitely proved, as he hoped, to be good conversation starters. “It definitely caught a lot of people's attention... It was the year of Pokémon Go and I have Pokémon plastered across my arm. So I had people grabbing at my arm, and trying to talk to me about my tattoos and stuff. It's cool, and I enjoyed being able to show off all the different kinds of tattoos and where I have them.”

He also got pushback over his tattoos, but he took it in stride. “I get occasional people asking, ‘Why would you get that on your body? You know that's permanent right?’ It’s permanent, but again, it’s my life. You get one life to express yourself, so why would you want to have a perfectly preserved, blank canvas? It's not going to matter when you're old: I just want to enjoy the fact that I have beautiful pieces that I got with my friends, who I got to have this experience with. Every single tattoo I have means something to me. Each, in its own different way, reflects a different phase of my life, regardless of whether it’s if it's anime related or video game related. Whether it’s personal or nonsensical, it's on my body for a reason.”

About a month ago, TJ embarked on a new phase in his life, moving to New York to attend the Culinary Institute of America, where he’s working toward earning the prestigious institutions Bachelor’s degree in Baking and Pastry and becoming a pastry chef. And we are certain that, on his off time, TJ will be exploring the opportunities New York’s vibrant body art scene will provide.