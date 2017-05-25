Are you one of these 'Game of Thrones' fans?

Rally the realm! Con of Thrones is coming to Nashville! Game of Thrones fans from far and wide will come together celebrate the sometimes brutal but wildly imaginative world of Game of Thrones and its literary origin, A Song of Ice and Fire by George R. R. Martin. The weekend’s discussions will include everything from debates about who will take the Iron Throne to treatments of race and gender in Westeros, so fans will find something exciting to do.

While there are sure to be all kinds of fans at Con of Thrones, we’ve put together a list of seven types of Game of Thrones fans you’ll definitely see at the event. Which type of fan are you?

1. Autograph Seekers

If you’re here to get autographs, you won’t want to miss the sessions with Carice van Houten (Melisandre), Iwan Rheon (Ramsay Bolton), Kerry Ingram (Shireen Baratheon), Miltos Yerolemou (Syrio Forel) and more! There will be autograph and photograph sessions all weekend long.

2. Feminist Fans

Fans interested in feminist discussions might want to check out panels like Challenging Expectations: Gender in George R.R. Martin's World, The Myth of the "Strong Female Character", or A Clash of Queens: The Women of Westeros Politics.

3. Theory Junkies

Been reading too many questionable fan theories? Us too. Come to Crackpot Corner to discuss all of the wacky theories the series has produced over the years. For more serious theory discussions, check out The Unanswered Mysteries of ASOIAF and The Prince That Was Promised.

4. Watchers on the Wall

For fans of the TV series, you won’t want to miss Spotlight with Tommy Dunne, the Game of Thrones Weapons Master himself! There’s also Game of Thrones: The Endgame for discussions of how the final two seasons may unfold. And if you’re feeling talkative, there’s our Great Debates. Come advocate for your favorite Game of Thrones season and the best spinoff idea and see if your fellow fans agree.

5. Readers of the Books

Discuss Bran’s trippy visions in Through The Weirwood's Eyes. Learn about the kinda-creepy religions of Westeros in Faith of Ice and Fire. For a look at the historical basis for some of the series’ politics, try The Kingdoms of Westeros and the Countries and Cultures of the Middle Ages.

6. Cosplay Masters

Love to cosplay? We’ve got you covered. Check out Game of Thrones Cosplay on a Budget for thrifty tips on putting together your Westeros Chic look and stop by the Cospitality Booth in the Con of Thrones Marketplace to touch up your costume throughout the weekend. You also don’t want to miss Saturday’s Cosplay Contest, where a winner will be crowned!

7. Podcast Enthusiasts

There’s no shortage of Game of Thrones podcasts to listen to for great theories and discussion. Check out live shows throughout the weekend by Watchers on the Wall, A Cast of Kings, Bald Move, and A Storm of Spoilers, and meet the hosts of these shows and more at the Podcast Meet and Greet.

Con of Thrones will be at the Gaylord Opryland Convention Center from June 30 to July 2. Tickets are on sale now. Visit conofthrones.com for more information and to get tickets.