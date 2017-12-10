Are you LGBT Nashville's most eligible bachelor/bachelorette?

We're on the hunt for LGBT Nashville's most eligible bachelor and bachelorette!

Submit your nominations now.

In this first round, we're collecting nominations with an online survey (see link above or click/tap here). Nominations will be accepted from now through December 23. It's a simple form, but be sure to fill out each of the questions. There aren't many, but it'll help us populate information as we move into the second, voting round. And don't forget to send a photo to this address: love@outandaboutnashville.com

Criteria is simple: Do you know someone who is single, available, interested in a relationship, and (this is important) who has something to offer in a relationship? Think of it this way... if you were to set your friend up on a blind date, what would you say to make him/her/them seem appealing?

And feel free to nominate YOU, if you like!

In the second round, we'll collect all of the nominees, their photos and recommendations, and come back to you — our readers — and you can vote for your favorites. That voting round will run from December 27 through January 10.

The final list of LGBT Nashville's most eligible bachelors and bachelorettes will be published in the February print edition of Out & About Nashville.

And stay tuned... we're working on an event to celebrate our finalists, complete with prizes and who knows what else! But first:

You can nominate as many people as you like, including yourself.

Submit your nominations now!