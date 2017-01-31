Another violent attack on Church Street

There's been an attack of a gay man outside a Church street establishment, and Nashville police are waiting until they uncover the assailants before identifying it as a hate crime.

Twenty-four year old Francisco Montes was a patron at both Play and Canvas Lounge the evening of Friday, January 27 when he was attacked on the street in the early morning Saturday. His attackers approached him from behind.

"I didn’t even know where they were coming from until they shouted, 'F****t!' behind me," he told The Tennessean. "Then they just attacked me."

Though Montes is confident the attack qualifies as a hate crime — "I still had my wallet [once revived from a subsequent blackout] so it's not like they were trying to rob me" he said — Nashville police are reserving judgment until they find the suspects.

The FBI defines a hate crime as a "criminal offense against a person or property motivated in whole or in part by an offender's bias against a race, religion, disability, sexual orientation, ethnicity, gender, or gender identity" (emphasis added). Though, based on the evidence provided by Montes, this situation would undoubtedly appear to be a hate crime, without an identified suspect there is no way to know his or her bias or intention.

The area has seen its share of violence the past number of months. In July 2014, there was a shooting outside WKND, next door to Canvas Lounge. A month later, an early morning fight outside OutCentral, a neighbor to both WKND and Canvas Lounge, resulted in a bloodied sidewalk and shattered storefront glass.

Just last July, again outside WKND, an individual was randomly attacked and spent four days in hospital recovering. Only a few weeks later, a patron at Play was struck by a hit-and-run driver on Church Street.