Andrew Gallivan / Ariel INC / Barbara Bultman

Andrew Gallivan is a clothing brand based in Nashville and Brooklyn, and provides women’s ready-to-wear and custom garments for men and women. Andrew Gallivan produces American made clothing of quality materials, including recycled and deadstock fabrics to reduce carbon footprint. The ready to wear line offers women versatile and fashion forward garments that last multiple seasons.

“I’m so excited to participate in my second NFW and be a part of the fashion movement happening in Nashville.”

Ariel INC has been featured in countless fashion shows such as: Walk Fashion Show (NYFW ’17), Miss-Sis Magazine, The Birmingham Times, Magic City Fashion Week (Birmingham, AL), and CBS46/WGCL-TV Atlanta. She has also worked with rappers: Young Scooter, Waka Flocka Flame, and Future. Ariel INC has done programs for the youth such as charity fashion shows, free fashion design classes for young girls, prom dress giveaways, and mentoring programs to develop their talents and overall goals.

" Super excited to be part of a wonderful line up of designers from Nashville!" #NFW18

Barbara Bultman, Saint Louis native, earned her BFA at Lindenwood University in 2015, amd was named Couture Designer of the Year 2016 at PHXFW. Barbara Bultman Designs, established in 2015, is an independent fashion brand that is made in house. Her designs are structural, detail-oriented, edgy, a modern day bohemian twist of style. She uses a mixed media of fabrics and unconventional materials to create one of a kind textures and prints. It’s a revolutionary crossroad of style for the fearless woman. Dare II Wear

“As a designer who is inspired by music, I am extremely excited to be apart of Nashville Fashion Week; to be apart of such an amazing and talented group of designers is a true honor!” #WHYNFW