Andrew Clancey

Nashville designers at Nashville Fashion Week

March 1, 2018   Comments

How did you become interested in fashion? Who are some of your inspirations and mentors?

From an early age, I always followed the latest trends in music and fashion. Each genre had a matching uniform, so I started with Punk, then went to Mod, and even touched upon New Romantic. Vivienne Westwood made a movement a business with her Punk inspired clothing, and I took inspiration from that.

I had worked in my dad’s scrap yard until age 26, but decided I wanted a more fashionable career. I started styling in the UK and have been doing that 17 years now. I made the transition to design two years ago when we moved our store from New York. It gave me more time to think about putting together collections, as I had always been making individual pieces for my styling clients.

The first sequin fabric I bought was at Textile Fabrics here in Nashville, and I have been in the sequin world ever since! Nashville Fashion Week gave me the push to actually get on a runway.

 

How would you describe your style? How does it resonate with your gay clients?

My style would be an English eccentric disco punk. I like to wear pieces that stand out and are different to what everyone else wear. I should have called my label Peacock really. I do wear a lot of black during the day but will mix it with metallic footwear, just something to lift the outfit. Evening it’s all about the sequin!

I don’t differentiate between gay and non-gay clients: it’s just the LGBT community knows how to have fun and dress up for a party! My men’s sequin jackets are for the more confident person, and the gay men I know are definitely the more confident kind!

 

Who are some Nashville-based fashion and entertainment leaders who have been influential in your work?

Connie Cathcart-Richardson! NFW has always been a great help with local knowledge. She’s a proper Southern lady, and I love her diplomacy.

 

