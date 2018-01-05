America's Got Talent is auditioning in Nashville

Popular summertime reality competition show America's Got Talent will hit town Saturday January 13 in search of "any age, any talent" for the upcoming season 13.

Adam Davis, a producer for the show, visited with O&AN's Managing Print Editor James Grady to share the show's plans.

"Music City is full of musicians and singers," he said, "but we want everything from ventriloquists to comedians to dance groups to ... drag queens that do crazy things or... ANYTHING! It doesn't matter what it is. That's the greatest thing about America's Got Talent."

Davis laid out the plan for each contender.

"You have up to 90 seconds to come and showcase your talent," he said. "So whatever it is you do, make sure you're prepared and you have the best routine possible. Just show up at the Music City Center. You can pre-register online [www.AGTauditions.com], bring your IDs and be ready to go!"

See the entire interview here...

For all the details, see the Nashville section of the America's Got Talent auditions website.