Amanda Casarez

How did you become interested in fashion? Who are some of your inspirations and mentors?

I got into fashion at a really young age because of my mother. She worked from home for many years, and I learned to cut and sew from her. By the time I was in high school I was making my own formal and prom dresses, as well as for friends. After high school my plans deviated from fashion and I attended CSU Stanislaus and graduated with my first BS in Biology: Marine Bio and Zoology. It wasn't until around 2011 that I decided and wanted to get back into fashion, and was fortunate enough to attend UH Manoa for fashion design and merchandising. I found that fashion is what makes me happy!

How would you describe your style?

Brand Ethos: Feminine details with a borrowed-from-the-boys-attitude. We offer a signature of street chic with contemporary polish, and unexpected color and texture combinations. This women's advanced-contemporary line is composed of statement making pieces and everyday essentials for head-to-toe-dressing, making it perfect for our everyday muse, the bold and unapologetic woman of today.

A little too cool... And a little too confident... The brand's design philosophy is based on the duality of hard lines and feminine details, and a linear design aesthetic, with a focus on texture, structure, and color. Classic cool… With tomboyish flare...

Social media / web links