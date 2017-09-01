All in the Family: September 2017

All in the Family, Out & About Nashville’s monthly events and entertainment column, spotlights performances, productions and presentations by (inter)nationally recognized artists in our LGBTQ family. With a block party, a three-day comedy residency, a couple of showcases, and a pair of festivals, September is essentially one, big extravaganza in Music City. Here are the details:

9/3 – Mary Lambert and Alex Newell appear at Church Street Block Party

Singer/songwriter Mary “She Keeps Me Warm” Lambert and Glee favorite Alex Newell will party in Nashvegas, as will Brooke Candy, Kishi Bashi, Mykki Blanco, Porches, morgxn, Daniella Mason, Bob The Drag Queen, DJ Jane Dupree, Suspended Gravity, Magnificent Light Entertainment, and Dylan Radford.

9/7 – Shelly Fairchild plays The Basement East

Sassy, southern singer/songwriter Shelly Fairchild will share her country-fried rock-n-soul at Lightning 100’s Thunderground showcase, along with Jordan DePaul, Cody Huggins and Kendell Marvel.

9/7 – Shane McAnally plays War Memorial Auditorium

Grammy-Award-winning singer/songwriter Shane McAnally will be featured at the WMA’s Nashville House Concerts, in addition to Martina McBride, Josh Osborne, Ryan Kinder and Joe Denim.

9/14 - 9/16 – Margaret Cho appears at Zanies Comedy Club

Feisty comedienne Margaret Cho will do five shows in three days at Zanies.

9/14 - 9/15 – Brandy Clark plays AmericanaFest

Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Brandy Clark will perform at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on the 14th and City Winery on the 15th.

9/15 – Shelly Fairchild plays AmericanaFest

Rock-n-soul singer/songwriter Shelly Fairchild will bring her sassy, southern songs to The Country on the 15th.

9/23 – Sinclair plays Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival

Pop songstress Sinclair will represent at Franklin’s festival on the 23rd.

For more information about the columnist, visit Amy’s blog at amyehall.blogspot.com.