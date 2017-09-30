All in the Family: October 2017

Out and About Nashville
September 30, 2017 Amy E. Hall   Comments

All in the Family, Out & About Nashville’s monthly events and entertainment column, spotlights performances, productions and presentations by (inter)nationally recognized artists in our LGBTQ family. From Broadway and broadcast babes to indie innovators, October offers an impressive mix of insight and inspiration. Here are the details:

 

10/4The XX plays Ascend Amphitheater

Guitarist/vocalist Romy Madley Croft and her bandmates will return to the Music City with their English indie pop on the 4th.

 

10/6Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen appear at Ryman Auditorium

The television darlings will present “AC2: An Intimate Evening With Anderson Cooper & Andy Cohen” at the Mother Church.

 

10/17Emily Saliers plays City Winery

Indigo Girl Emily Saliers will share her solo stories at the Winery on the 17th.

 

10/20LCD Soundsystem plays Nashville Municipal Auditorium

Synth master Gavin Russom and her LCD bandmates will bring their brand of intelligent noise to Municipal on the 20th.

 

10/30Tituss Burgess appears at Vanderbilt University

Star of Broadway and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Tituss Burgess will spend an evening at Vanderbilt’s Langford Auditorium.

 

