All in the Family: October 2016

All in the Family, Out & About Nashville’s monthly events and entertainment column, spotlights performances, productions and presentations by (inter)nationally recognized artists in our LGBTQ family. October is shaping up to be a pop-a-palooza, with pop presence ranging from patriarch to pup, featuring appearances by The B-52s’ Fred Schneider, Tegan and Sara, and fresh-faced popster Sinclair. Here are the details:

10/1 – Fred Schneider (of The B-52s) appears at The Basement East

B-52s frontman Fred Schneider will host “All For Paul: A Memorial Benefit” to help raise funds for the family of musician Paul Gordon. Meghan Linsey, Lila McCann, Sarah Potenza and Tyler Davis will also perform. Admission to this event includes entry to the Fred Schneider of The B-52s' Love Shack Dance Party. Tickets to the dance party itself can be purchased here.

10/6 – Sinclair plays The Basement East

Nashville-based pop/rock songster Sinclair will perform in the Lightning 100 Presents: THUNDERGROUND lineup, along with Heathen Sons and more.

10/18 – Sinclair plays 3rd & Lindsley

Nashville-based pop/rock songster Sinclair will present her best Beyoncé and/or Taylor Swift covers, as will more than nine other artists, as a part of Tayoncé, a live mash-up of Taylor Swift and Beyoncé tunes.

10/24 – Tegan and Sara play The Cannery Ballroom

Pop/rock sister duo Tegan and Sara will return to Nashvegas for a night at the Cannery.

