All in the Family: November 2017

A monthly listing of LGBT events and entertainment

October 31, 2017 Amy E. Hall   Comments

All in the Family, Out & About Nashville’s monthly events and entertainment column, spotlights performances, productions and presentations by (inter)nationally recognized artists in our LGBTQ family.  Three rebels of R&B and rock-n-roll, respectively, are ready to rouse and rally Music City – just in time to enjoy Thanksgiving’s tryptophan turkey trip.  Here are the details:

 

11/3Sam Smith releases The Thrill of It All

Blue-eyed soul singer Sam Smith will follow up his 2014 smash hit debut with his sophomore album on the 3rd.

 

11/9Courtney Barnett plays Ryman Auditorium

Australian alterna-rock singer/songwriter Courtney Barnett will appear at the Ryman with Kurt Vile and the Sea Lice.

 

11/22St. Vincent plays Ryman Auditorium

Indie art rock multi-instrumentalist St. Vincent will perform at the Mother Church, in all her irreverent glory.

 

Be sure to check for newsworthy, late-breaking updates in the comments section below.

For more information about the columnist, visit Amy’s blog at amyehall.blogspot.com.

 

 

 

 

 

