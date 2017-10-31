All in the Family: November 2017

All in the Family, Out & About Nashville’s monthly events and entertainment column, spotlights performances, productions and presentations by (inter)nationally recognized artists in our LGBTQ family. Three rebels of R&B and rock-n-roll, respectively, are ready to rouse and rally Music City – just in time to enjoy Thanksgiving’s tryptophan turkey trip. Here are the details:

11/3 – Sam Smith releases The Thrill of It All

Blue-eyed soul singer Sam Smith will follow up his 2014 smash hit debut with his sophomore album on the 3rd.

11/9 – Courtney Barnett plays Ryman Auditorium

Australian alterna-rock singer/songwriter Courtney Barnett will appear at the Ryman with Kurt Vile and the Sea Lice.

11/22 – St. Vincent plays Ryman Auditorium

Indie art rock multi-instrumentalist St. Vincent will perform at the Mother Church, in all her irreverent glory.

Be sure to check for newsworthy, late-breaking updates in the comments section below.

For more information about the columnist, visit Amy’s blog at amyehall.blogspot.com.