All in the Family: November 2016

All in the Family, Out & About Nashville’s monthly events and entertainment column, spotlights performances, productions and presentations by (inter)nationally recognized artists in our LGBTQ family. November belongs to the storyteller, with words set to both music and memoir. Here are the details:

11/3 - 11/5 – Mary Gauthier hosts Finding Your Writer’s Voice

Acclaimed Americana singer/songwriter Mary Gauthier will lead another sold-out Performing Songwriter workshop. At press time, the class was filled. To add your name to the cancellation list, E-Mail Lydia.

11/15 – Laura Jane Grace releases Tranny: Confessions of Punk Rock’s Most Infamous Anarchist Sellout

The lead singer of punk rock band Against Me!, Laura Jane Grace, will share her journey in a brave new book.

11/17 – Shelly Fairchild plays 3rd & Lindsley

Sassy, southern rock-n-soul singer/songwriter Shelly Fairchild will celebrate the release of her third studio album with a smokin’ hot show.

11/20 – Sinclair plays The Basement East

Nashville-based pop/rock songster Sinclair will perform at TBE along with MAUREEN MUPRHY, Jason Eskridge, Alicia Michilli, Anna Haas, Matt Lovell, Kyshona, Valerie Mize, JONAE, and Daniel Ellsworth & The Great Lakes.

Be sure to check for newsworthy, late-breaking updates in the comments section below.

For more information about the columnist, visit Amy’s blog at amyehall.blogspot.com.