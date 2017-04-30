All in the Family: May 2017

All in the Family, Out & About Nashville’s monthly events and entertainment column, spotlights performances, productions and presentations by (inter)nationally recognized artists in our LGBTQ family. Whether you’re a reader, a record lover or a rabid concert goer, May has a fix for you. Here are the highlights:

5/5 – Indigo Girls appear on Cover Stories

The Indigo Girls will contribute a track on Cover Stories: Brandi Carlile Celebrates 10 Years of The Story – An Album to Benefit War Child, a charity tribute album on which various artists cover songs from Carlile's 2007 studio album, The Story. Also featured on the record are Shovels & Rope, Dolly Parton, Kris Kristofferson, Old Crow Medicine Show, Jim James, The Avett Brothers, Anderson East, The Secret Sisters, Torres, Margo Price, Ruby Amanfu, Pearl Jam, and Adele.

5/5 – LP releases Lost on You

Pop/rock singer/songwriter LP will mark the release of her fourth full-length studio album on the 5th.

5/12 – PWR BTTM releases Pageant

Queer punk duo PWR BTTM will drop its second full-length album on the 12th.

5/13 – Indigo Girls play City Winery

The iconic folk/rock duet will perform at Joan Osborne’s 4th Annual Mother’s Day Benefit Concert at the Winery.

5/19 & 5/21 – Brandy Clark plays City Winery

Grammy-nominated country singer/songwriter Brandy Clark will appear for two nights at the Winery – the first of which is sold out – with special guest Charlie Worsham.

5/21 – LP plays 3rd and Lindsley

Pop/rock singer/songwriter LP will perform at 3&L in support of her brand new record, Lost on You.

5/30 – Rita Mae Brown releases A Hiss Before Dying: A Mrs. Murphy Mystery

Prolific author Rita Mae Brown will publish her latest feline-focused work of fiction at the end of the month.

5/30 – David Sedaris releases Theft by Finding: Diaries (1977-2002)

Noted humor writer David Sedaris will celebrate the publication of his latest book, one of the most anticipated titles of the year, on the 30th.

