All in the Family: March 2017

All in the Family, Out & About Nashville’s monthly events and entertainment column, spotlights performances, productions and presentations by (inter)nationally recognized artists in our LGBTQ family. March boasts performances by parishioners of the “persisterhood.” Here are the details:

3/8 – Amy Ray plays 3rd and Lindsley

Singer/songwriter Amy Ray, one half of the iconic Indigo Girls, will perform at 3&L, as will Angaleena Presley.

3/16 – Antigone Rising and Sonia Leigh play 3rd and Lindsley

Alt-country rock band Antigone Rising and singer/songwriter Sonia Leigh will appear at a benefit show for Girls Rising, along with hosts Betty Malo and Ana Fernandez, fellow artists Raul Malo and Mindy Smith, and speakers Trey Fanjoy and Greta Gaines.

