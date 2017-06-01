All in the Family: June 2017

All in the Family, Out & About Nashville’s monthly events and entertainment column, spotlights performances, productions and presentations by (inter)nationally recognized artists in our LGBTQ family. In addition to all of the Pride festivities, June offers Nashville-area folks a veritable cornucopia of opportunities to enjoy. Here are the highlights:

6/2 – Hayley Kiyoko plays 3rd and Lindsley

Pop songstress Hayley Kiyoko will kick off the month at 3&L.

6/2 & 6/3 – Indigo Girls play Ryman Auditorium

Indigo girls Amy Ray and Emily Saliers will perform at the Mother Church as half of Four Voices, with Joan Baez and Mary Chapin Carpenter.

6/8 – Ty Herdon and Cody Alan host The 2017 Concert for Love and Acceptance

Billy Gilman, Dana Goldberg, Kree Harrison, Lorrie Morgan, Michael Ray, Mickey Guyton, Runaway June, Ryan Kinder, Street Corner Symphony, Thompson Square, and Trent Harmon will play the Wildhorse Saloon.

6/9 – David Sedaris appears at Parnassus Books

Noted humor author David Sedaris will make an in-store appearance at Parnassus for a sold-out event.

6/10 – Shelly Fairchild plays CMA Fest

Sassy, southern rock-n-soul singer/songwriter Shelly Fairchild will perform on the Music City Stage at Nashville’s biggest festival.

6/13 – Janet Mock releases Surpassing Certainty: What My Twenties Taught Me

New York Times best-selling author/activist Janet Mock will celebrate the publication of her second memoir on the 13th.

6/15 – Shelly Fairchild and Sonia Leigh play 3rd and Lindsley

Sassy, southern rock-n-soul singer/songwriter Shelly Fairchild will return to 3&L, along with opening singer/songwriter Sonia Leigh.

6/23 – Jennifer Knapp releases Love Comes Back Around

Folk/rock singer/songwriter Jennifer Knapp will drop her seventh studio album on the 23rd.

6/29 – Mary Gauthier plays The Basement East

Acclaimed Americana singer/songwriter Mary Gauthier will share her stellar stories at TBE at the end of the month.

Be sure to check for newsworthy, late-breaking updates in the comments section below.

For more information about the columnist, visit Amy’s blog at amyehall.blogspot.com.