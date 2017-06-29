All in the Family: July 2017

All in the Family, Out & About Nashville’s monthly events and entertainment column, spotlights performances, productions and presentations by (inter)nationally recognized artists in our LGBTQ family. July boasts pit stops by two, powerhouse professionals who deliver their storytelling via song and standup, respectively. Here are the details:

7/6 – Mary Gauthier plays The Bluebird Cafe

Acclaimed Americana singer/songwriter Mary Gauthier will share her stellar stories at The Bluebird on the 6th.

7/23 – Tig Notaro performs at James K. Polk Theater

Comedienne/actress/author Tig Notaro will appear at TPAC on the 23rd.

For more information about the columnist, visit Amy’s blog at amyehall.blogspot.com.