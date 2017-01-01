All in the Family: January 2017

All in the Family, Out & About Nashville’s monthly events and entertainment column, spotlights performances, productions and presentations by (inter)nationally recognized artists in our LGBTQ family. Music City promises plenty of new songs for the new year. Here are the highlights:

1/1 – Shelly Fairchild plays 3rd and Lindsley

Sassy, southern rock-n-soul singer/songwriter Shelly Fairchild will christen the new year with Carey Ott and friends at 3&L.

1/3, 1/10, 1/17, 1/24 & 1/31 – Amelia White plays The Family Wash

Nashville-based singer/songwriter Amelia White will serve a month-long residency at The Family Wash, performing every Tuesday night.

1/13 – The XX releases I See You

Guitarist/vocalist Romy Madley Croft and her bandmates will drop their third album mid-month.

1/20 – Love Will Conquer Hate: A Concert of Hope Benefitting the Human Rights Campaign descends upon 3rd and Lindsley

Singer/songwriters Shelly Fairchild, Ty Herndon and Daphne Willis will perform at the showcase, as will Wrabel, Sarah Buxton, Fancy Hagood, Lucie Silvas, Emily West, Meghan Linsey, Jamie Floyd, Kree Harrison, Sarah Potenza and Kate York.

For more information about the columnist, visit Amy’s blog at amyehall.blogspot.com.