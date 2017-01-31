Out and About Nashville
Out and About Newspaper

All in the Family: February 2017

A monthly listing of LGBT events and entertainment

January 31, 2017 Amy E. Hall   Comments

All in the Family, Out & About Nashville’s monthly events and entertainment column, spotlights performances, productions and presentations by (inter)nationally recognized artists in our LGBTQ family.  Two powerhouse singer/songwriters headline this month’s offerings.  Here are the details:

 

2/2 - 2/4Mary Gauthier hosts Finding Your Writer’s Voice

Acclaimed Americana songstress Mary Gauthier will lead another sought-after Performing Songwriter workshop.

 

2/17Emily Saliers appears at Franklin Theatre

Emily Saliers, one half of the iconic Indigo Girls, will perform at The Second Story, a writers’ night featuring Matraca Berg, Marshall Chapman and Minton Sparks.

 

Be sure to check for newsworthy, late-breaking updates in the comments section below.

For more information about the columnist, visit Amy’s blog at amyehall.blogspot.com.

 

 

 

 

Comments

