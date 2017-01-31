All in the Family: February 2017

All in the Family, Out & About Nashville’s monthly events and entertainment column, spotlights performances, productions and presentations by (inter)nationally recognized artists in our LGBTQ family. Two powerhouse singer/songwriters headline this month’s offerings. Here are the details:

2/2 - 2/4 – Mary Gauthier hosts Finding Your Writer’s Voice

Acclaimed Americana songstress Mary Gauthier will lead another sought-after Performing Songwriter workshop.

2/17 – Emily Saliers appears at Franklin Theatre

Emily Saliers, one half of the iconic Indigo Girls, will perform at The Second Story, a writers’ night featuring Matraca Berg, Marshall Chapman and Minton Sparks.

