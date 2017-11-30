All in the Family: December 2017

All in the Family, Out & About Nashville’s monthly events and entertainment column, spotlights performances, productions and presentations by (inter)nationally recognized artists in our LGBTQ family. In the midst of the high-tech razzle and dazzle of the holiday season, three artful storytellers – a songwriter, a comedienne and a filmmaking raconteur – will lend old-school cool to this year’s yule. Here are the details:

12/1 – Brandi Carlile plays The Basement East

Folk/rock singer/songwriter Brandi Carlile will perform at TBE as a part of the Low Country Sound & Elektra Showcase, along with Anderson East and Brent Cobb.

12/4 – Jenn Snyder performs at Zanies Comedy Night Club

Comedian Jenn Snyder will be featured in the United Colors of Comedy show – as will Neel Nanda, Sammy Obeid, Mike James, Aaron Weber, and Selene Luna – endeavoring to bring America together one laugh at a time.

12/17 – John Waters appears at City Winery

Famed filmmaker and storied storyteller John Waters will present “A John Waters Christmas,” his one-man show filled with campy comedy and sassy sacrilege.

For more information about the columnist, visit Amy’s blog at amyehall.blogspot.com