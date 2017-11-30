Out and About Nashville
x
Out and About Newspaper

All in the Family: December 2017

A monthly listing of LGBT events and entertainment

November 30, 2017 Amy E. Hall   Comments

Share

All in the Family, Out & About Nashville’s monthly events and entertainment column, spotlights performances, productions and presentations by (inter)nationally recognized artists in our LGBTQ family.  In the midst of the high-tech razzle and dazzle of the holiday season, three artful storytellers – a songwriter, a comedienne and a filmmaking raconteur – will lend old-school cool to this year’s yule.  Here are the details:

 

12/1Brandi Carlile plays The Basement East

Folk/rock singer/songwriter Brandi Carlile will perform at TBE as a part of the Low Country Sound & Elektra Showcase, along with Anderson East and Brent Cobb.

 

12/4Jenn Snyder performs at Zanies Comedy Night Club

Comedian Jenn Snyder will be featured in the United Colors of Comedy show – as will Neel Nanda, Sammy Obeid, Mike James, Aaron Weber, and Selene Luna – endeavoring to bring America together one laugh at a time.

 

12/17John Waters appears at City Winery

Famed filmmaker and storied storyteller John Waters will present “A John Waters Christmas,” his one-man show filled with campy comedy and sassy sacrilege.

 

Be sure to check for newsworthy, late-breaking updates in the comments section below.

For more information about the columnist, visit Amy’s blog at amyehall.blogspot.com

 

 

 

 

 

Comments

Breaking news delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up here!

Connect with like-minded readers.

Be the first to know.

Seen Out & About

More >

Newswire