All in the Family: December 2016

A monthly listing of LGBT events and entertainment

December 2, 2016 Amy E. Hall   Comments

All in the Family, Out & About Nashville’s monthly events and entertainment column, spotlights performances, productions and presentations by (inter)nationally recognized artists in our LGBTQ family.  With a comedian, a composer and a singer/songwriter on tap this month, there’s plenty of gaiety to go around.  Here are the details:

 

12/4Amelia White plays Unique Custom Furniture

Nashville-based singer/songwriter Amelia White will play an acoustic house show, along with Sergio Webb.

 

12/18 - 12/19Rufus Wainwright plays Ryman Auditorium

Singer/songwriter/composer Rufus Wainwright and his sister Martha will make merry with two Christmas shows at the Mother Church.

 

12/29 - 12/31Fortune Feimster performs at Zanies Comedy Night Club

Comedienne Fortune Feimster will provide comic relief as this gnarly year comes to a close.

 

Be sure to check for newsworthy, late-breaking updates in the comments section below.

For more information about the columnist, visit Amy’s blog at amyehall.blogspot.com.

 

 

 

 

