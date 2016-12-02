All in the Family: December 2016

All in the Family, Out & About Nashville’s monthly events and entertainment column, spotlights performances, productions and presentations by (inter)nationally recognized artists in our LGBTQ family. With a comedian, a composer and a singer/songwriter on tap this month, there’s plenty of gaiety to go around. Here are the details:

12/4 – Amelia White plays Unique Custom Furniture

Nashville-based singer/songwriter Amelia White will play an acoustic house show, along with Sergio Webb.

12/18 - 12/19 – Rufus Wainwright plays Ryman Auditorium

Singer/songwriter/composer Rufus Wainwright and his sister Martha will make merry with two Christmas shows at the Mother Church.

12/29 - 12/31 – Fortune Feimster performs at Zanies Comedy Night Club

Comedienne Fortune Feimster will provide comic relief as this gnarly year comes to a close.

For more information about the columnist, visit Amy’s blog at amyehall.blogspot.com.