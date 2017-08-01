All in the Family: August 2017

All in the Family, Out & About Nashville’s monthly events and entertainment column, spotlights performances, productions and presentations by (inter)nationally recognized artists in our LGBTQ family. Two dynamite divas will descend upon Music City in August with their own brands of brass and sass. Here are the details:

8/1 – Shelly Fairchild plays The Family Wash

Sassy, southern rock-n-soul singer/songwriter Shelly Fairchild will appear at the Wash, as will Whiskey Wolves of the West and Sally Jaye.

8/2 – Queen + Adam Lambert play Bridgestone Arena

Vivacious vocalist Adam Lambert will perform at the Bridgestone with former front man Freddie Mercury’s iconic British band, Queen.

8/4 – Shelly Fairchild plays Grand Ole Opry

Sassy, southern rock-n-soul singer/songwriter Shelly Fairchild will croon her country-fried tunes at the Opry, along with Mark Wills, Trent Harmon, Dailey & Vincent, and Suzy Bogguss.

8/25 – Shelly Fairchild plays The Bluebird Café

Sassy, southern rock-n-soul singer/songwriter Shelly Fairchild will share her stirring stories at The Bluebird on the row with Tim Jones, Carey Ott and Meiko.

Be sure to check for newsworthy, late-breaking updates in the comments section below.

For more information about the columnist, visit Amy’s blog at amyehall.blogspot.com.