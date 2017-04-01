All in the Family: April 2017

Out and About Nashville
All in the Family, Out & About Nashville’s monthly events and entertainment column, spotlights performances, productions and presentations by (inter)nationally recognized artists in our LGBTQ family.  On the heels of International Women’s Month, April features a wealth of female singer/songwriter gold.  Here are the highlights:

 

4/1Sinclair plays The Bluebird Café

Pop/rock singer/songwriter Sinclair will appear in the round with Chuck Harmony, Claude Kelly and Johnny Black in a Tin Pan South showcase at The Bluebird.

 

4/3Sinclair plays Mercy Lounge

Pop/rock songstress Sinclair will perform at Mercy’s free 8 Off 8th event, as will Brent Shuttleworth, Ashley Leone, Aaron Friend, Heather Bond, Charlie Abbott, Emmy Rival, and Fuente.

 

4/6Mary Gauthier plays The Bluebird Café

Acclaimed Americana songbird Mary Gauthier will share her stellar stories at The Bluebird with much more than a wing and a prayer.

 

4/21Chely Wright plays City Winery

Trailblazing country singer/songwriter Chely Wright will perform in the Winery’s lovely lounge.

 

4/24 & 4/25Brandi Carlile plays Ryman Auditorium

Folk/rock singer/songwriter Brandi Carlile and the twins will celebrate the 10th anniversary of The Story with two acoustic shows at the Ryman.

 

Be sure to check for newsworthy, late-breaking updates in the comments section below.

For more information about the columnist, visit Amy’s blog at amyehall.blogspot.com.

 

 

 

 

