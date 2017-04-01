All in the Family: April 2017

All in the Family, Out & About Nashville’s monthly events and entertainment column, spotlights performances, productions and presentations by (inter)nationally recognized artists in our LGBTQ family. On the heels of International Women’s Month, April features a wealth of female singer/songwriter gold. Here are the highlights:
4/1 – Sinclair plays The Bluebird Café
Pop/rock singer/songwriter Sinclair will appear in the round with Chuck Harmony, Claude Kelly and Johnny Black in a Tin Pan South showcase at The Bluebird.
4/3 – Sinclair plays Mercy Lounge
Pop/rock songstress Sinclair will perform at Mercy’s free 8 Off 8th event, as will Brent Shuttleworth, Ashley Leone, Aaron Friend, Heather Bond, Charlie Abbott, Emmy Rival, and Fuente.
4/6 – Mary Gauthier plays The Bluebird Café
Acclaimed Americana songbird Mary Gauthier will share her stellar stories at The Bluebird with much more than a wing and a prayer.
4/21 – Chely Wright plays City Winery
Trailblazing country singer/songwriter Chely Wright will perform in the Winery’s lovely lounge.
4/24 & 4/25 – Brandi Carlile plays Ryman Auditorium
Folk/rock singer/songwriter Brandi Carlile and the twins will celebrate the 10th anniversary of The Story with two acoustic shows at the Ryman.
