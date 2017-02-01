Sheila D. Barnard, Realtor

Won three years 'GLBT Favorite Realtor of the Year.' Became a realtor in 1998 in Nashville, Tennessee. Previously worked in music business for 25 years. I work with buyers and sellers both. I also sell commercial properties, as well as single residential. My duty to my clients is to be 100% honest. My goal is to find the property a buyer wants or to sell their place as quickly as possible for the most money they need. My belief is: "Do unto others as you want done unto yourself." Many of us today have children — I realize how important school districts are to you. And definitely location! When making one of your biggest financial and life investments, it is crucial that I do my very best service to you. Quality is vital in a home or a building—from foundations to roofs (floors, electrical, plumbing, windows, walls, doors). I have an excellent trustworthy team around me from lenders, home inspectors, insurance companies, pest company, title attorney agency, contractors—If I refer them that means I believe in them! Of course, you are the boss—you choose who you want to use as long as they are licensed and insured in Tennessee. I have been top salesperson many times—can provide numerous references from Tim McGraw's band, the Rascal Flatts band/crew, to numerous music producers, songwriters, musicians—as well as all other industries. Please give me a chance to discuss your realty needs. I will work very diligently for you to gain being your "life" realtor. Thank you!!!