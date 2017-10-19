Out and About Nashville
Kevin Wilson, Broker

https://www.ourhousenashville.com
ourshousenashville@gmail.com
2206 21st Avenue South
Suite #200
Nashville, TN 37212
615-390-5065
REAL SOLUTIONS FOR REAL ESTATE
The real estate industry has allowed me to attach real purpose to what I do.  Service is another cornerstone of my brand.  Helping others to achieve their goals has simultaneously allowed me to achieve mine.  In 2016 I closed more than 40 transactions totaling more that $10,000,000 in sales.  I am honored and humbled to have received the #2 Top Selling Agent for 2016 in a company with 300 agents.

POINT (-86.8023681 36.1296838)
