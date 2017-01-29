John Cannon, Fine Art

1108 Woodland Street
Nashville, TN 37206
615-496-1259
- Professional Services
Fine art studio located in the heart of East Nashville at the Idea Hatchery of Five Points. Specializing in commission work of all kinds, including portraits of people and pets; landscapes; abstracts; wedding paintings and more. The studio is also a gallery, and displays works for sale as well as being a working artist studio. Hours can be found on website.
POINT (-86.7490747 36.1770485)
