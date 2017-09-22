Welcome to Holy Trinity Community Church.

Welcome to ALL who are looking for a church home, who need hope or healing, have doubts, or don’t believe. Welcome to grandparents, grandchildren, to mothers, fathers, and single people. Welcome to people of all colors, cultures, and abilities. Welcome to people of all genders, sexual orientations, and political opinions. Welcome to believers and questioners - and welcome to questioning believers. For no matter who you are or where you are on your journey, you are welcome here!

At Holy Trinity Community Church we have a passion and desire for all people to know God’s love personally and understand God’s purpose for their lives. We exist to save lives; imparting hope and truth to the world, embracing the truths about God’s unconditional love and assisting all people in seeing their beautiful and unique identity as a child of God. As Christians we believe that a personal faith in Christ helps us recognize the primary source of our faith comes from living the way of Jesus.

Holy Trinity is a unique community of faith identified by extravagant welcome, progressive and engaging theology, and passion for justice. Our worship is a blend of contemporary music, traditional hymns, and progressive theology. We don’t simply tolerate our differences; we celebrate the wonder of the sacred in our differences – not only age, race, gender, ability, and orientation, but politics and theology too! We have a “come as you are” rule. Don’t worry about wearing your Sunday best – dress in whatever way you feel comfortable.

We sing a lot! A couple of hymns, lots of contemporary praise songs, and even gospel music. Many of us come from Pentecostal and Southern Baptist roots, and we love to whoop it up sometimes! But you won’t get any hell, fire and brimstone here…or altar calls that humiliate you into becoming something you are not. Because we believe that you have been created just the way you are. Our purpose is to help you become all that God created you to be! We don’t just say we are welcoming, we mean it. Come try us out!