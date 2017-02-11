High Gravity Photography

Mt Juliet, TN 37122
615-347-4515
- Professional Services
LGBT Owned / Operated
Gay focused organization
We are a photography team that is by your side all day. We are equipped with jokes, scissors, tide sticks, bobby pins, bottle openers, corkscrews and anything else you need to make your day stress free.
We are bowtie tying, dress bustling, handkerchief folding, pin the tail on the donkey, sweet dance move dancing photographers, that your friends wished they hired!
Latitude / Longitude:
POINT (-86.5186054 36.200055)