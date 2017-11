Straight Outta Where?

On October 6, 2017, RuPaul’s Drag Race judge and YouTube sensation Todrick Hall returned to Nashville for an appearance at PLAY Dance Bar. Just months after his visit to Nashville on his Straight Outta Oz Tour, Hall’s appearance at the much more intimate venue was met with great excitement. Check out the crowd and the looks Hall was sporting on stage as he performed!

Photos by Cody Stallings