Summer’s HotMess showdown in East Nashville

by Derrick Lachney

Our Season 10 tournament on Sunday, June 10, was a crazy one. Due to three-and-a-half of our Sundays being rained out, we decide to send all twenty teams to the playoffs with a double elimination bracket.

Games were played from 10:00 a.m. — 6:30 p.m. on four different fields at East Park and Cleveland Park. It was brutal, but we got it done and everyone survived! The championship game was between Rollin BIGGER Bunts and Deep In THOT.

For the second season in a row, Deep In THOT, lead by Jason Nixon and Tim Barry, is our Champion.

HotMess Volleyball Season 3 starts Sunday, July 9, at oneC1TY!