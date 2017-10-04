Second annual ‘Boro Pride drew crowds

Murfreesboro’s Square Brimmed with Pride

After a strong start in 2016, ‘Boro Pride returned for a second straight year, with dozens of vendors, food trucks, and thousands in attendance. Even gubernatorial candidate Karl Dean, the former mayor of Nashville, was in attendance!

When next year’s is scheduled be, sure to put it on your calendar. It’s a Pride experience many have never had: Pride flags of all different stripes—transitional, trans, bear, etc.—flying high and draping bodies, but with the small town vibe of a festival on the square. The pace is slower, the event is smaller, the crowd includes many who haven’t made it to Nashville Pride—and it all goes to show the red counties that Pride is also a family value!

Photos by James Grady