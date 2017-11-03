Record attendance at Memphis Pride festival

Mid-South Pride Rocked Beale Street

This year’s Mid-South Pride in Memphis was one for the record books apparently! After the festival, the Mid-South Pride Board released the following:

“We at Pride are overwhelmed with gratitude and in awe of our community from this weekend. We always go into this event with high hopes of success and Memphis helped us to succeed that expectation. Per the Sheriff’s Dept. on Saturday, there was a record breaking 15,000 people that attended our festival and parade and this was not including the patrons on Beale Street. WOW! We could not have done this without the love and support of our community, and its allies.”

A number of awards were presented for those participating in the parade:

Best Walking Group - Friends Of George's

Best Rolling Group - HOIST Men of Leather

Best Use of Theme - Rhodes College

Best in Show - The Pumping Station

Nashville was represented at Mid-South Pride by members of a number of organizations, including TEP, HRC, and Team Friendly Tennessee. Enjoy these photos, and by the looks of it more of us may want to visit Memphis for Pride next year!

Photos by Stephen Bloodworth