Nashvillians raise big money to support Nashville CARES

A Look Back at Nashville CARES’ Annual AIDS Walk & Run

Each year, droves of people turn out to help Nashville CARES supporting its mission and hard work towards actively ending the HIV/AIDS epidemic in Middle Tennessee.

With the help of over 1,000 volunteers, walkers and runners, the annual AIDS Walk & Run has in recent years managed to raise $200,000+ per year for Nashville CARES.

Race day offered a family-friendly experience with options including the 5K Walk and Run, performance awards, a Community Fair and Expo, and great prizes. The event was emceed by Zac Woodward, who is hosting O&AN’s Will & Grace recap show online, and who most notably is the producer of 107.5 The River’s Woody & Jim Show.

The 26th Annual Nashville AIDS Walk and 5K Run was presented by NPS.

PHOTOS CREDIT Stephen Bloodworth & Nashville CARES