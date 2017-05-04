Nashville’s Conductors raise money, awareness

Annual Run Show and Events a Big Hit

Another year has brought another successful run for the Conductors. Each year the conductors put on a fun-filled weekend, called a run or track, in order to have “a chance for us to invite our leather brothers and sisters to Nashville for a weekend of fun and fellowship” of course an opportunity for fundraising too.

The first anniversary weekend was held in 1983 and was dubbed "Track I." This year was the 35th anniversary, dubbed “Track XXXV.” Some highlights of the weekend included: Freak and Fetish Fashion Show hosted by the Music City Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, multiple cocktail parties hosted by Trax, Stirrup, Mr. Friendly, and the leather clubs, and lastly but certainly not least, the Run Show.

The Run Show is partly a drag show, partly a variety show put on by members and friends of the Conductors, and is one of the biggest fundraisers of the weekend. This year with support from Stirrup, Trax, the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, and many other locals groups and people, the Conductors were able to raise over $2,200 for charity! The group is very proud of this year’s run, and is looking to make next year’s bigger and better than ever!