Local Sports League Drags It Up Again

HotMess Hits the Stage to Raise Funds for LaunchPad

As you well know, the folks over at HotMess sports barely need an excuse to get all dragged up, so when there’s an opportunity to support one of LGBT Nashville’s favorite charities, you know they’re going to go all out. June’s HotMess Drag Show at Play Dance Bar featured 26 numbers performed by HotMess players, including the HotMess Housewives and Lila McCann, who sang a moving rendition of Rise Up to close out the show. When it was all done, the group raised around $3500 for LaunchPad! Good work, guys!