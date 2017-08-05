Grizzlies compete in local tournament

by Cody Tracey

The Nashville Grizzlies participated in the third annual Music City Sevens tournament July 8th, hosted by the Nashville Men’s Rugby Football Club. The event is not an International Gay Rugby (IGR) event.

Now, you may be asking yourself: “Self, what is sevens rugby?”

Well, since you asked, sevens rugby is a rules variant when each team has only seven players on the pitch, hence the name, as opposed to the usual fifteen. It also has seven minute halves, thus making it a much faster paced game.

The matches were held at Ted Rhodes Park, with the Grizzlies competing in the Men’s Social Division. The team started the tournament out strong, with the Grizzlies beating the Knoxville Awesome Possums 19-14. During their second match, the Grizzlies had some trouble going against Louisville, with the match going to Louisville and a final score of 38-17. In their last match of the tournament, which was against Chattanooga, the Grizzlies played their best, but were very narrowly defeated, with Chattanooga winning 15-12.

PHOTOS by Rick Godbold