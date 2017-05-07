Grizzlies bachelor auction draws impressive bids

Each year the Nashville’s Grizzlies take to Church Street and turn your favorite bars into a literal meat market, auctioning off date packages with some of the team’s fan favorites. This year’s “bachelors” included Taylor Tavarus, Sheldon Sinks, Seamus O’Reilly, Key Harwell, DeLorean, and Joey Brakefield.

Thanks to an enthusiastic crowd of bidders, including friends from the Hot Mess League, the boys pulled in from a few hundred dollars to nearly a thousand dollars each, with additional money being raised at the door and in the silent auction. This is an event that gets bigger and better each year, so we can’t wait to see who goes on the block next time!