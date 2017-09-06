Grizzlies annual car wash returned to Lipstick Lounge

Raising money to support Bingham 2018 costs

The Grizzlies got East Nashville hot and bothered with their summer carwash, one of the organizations major fundraisers. This year, that money is doubly important as the team looks to finance its trip to Bingham 2018 in Amsterdam! So watch for more opportunities to support the team this coming year—and trust that whenever the Grizzlies raise money, they’ll also give you the chance to feel dirty, no matter how much cleaning gets done.

Photos by James Grady