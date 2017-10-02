Church Street Block Party Rocked

The music-centric Church Street Block Party hosted an impressive lineup of musicians and entertainers on Church Street between 16th Avenue and 17th Avenue. Featuring DJ Jane Dupree and Bob the Drag Queen from RuPaul’s Drag Race, as well as singers like Mary Lambert, the event was also right at home in the heart of Nashville’s most concentrated gayborhood.

Party-goers also enjoyed Glow & Fire Performances by Magnificent Light Entertainment, Aerial Performances by Suspended Gravity Circus, and Street Performances by Dylan Radford. Food from some of Nashville's favorite food trucks, as well as cocktails, beer, and wine, were also on hand!

PHOTOS: Cody Stallings