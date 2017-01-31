Bradley Bullock MD-Cool Springs Walk-IN Clinic

North Franklin and Cool Springs Walk-in Clinics are happy to support the LGBT community! We offer urgent care, including after hours and on the weekends. Acute illnesses, cuts, sprains, and other minor emergencies can be seen urgently and without appointment. Best of all, if you are an established patient with Cool Springs or North Franklin Internal Medicine & Pediatrics, your medical record and other information is available on-site, just like for your regular office visits.

Hours of operation:

Monday – Thursday

8:00 am – 7:00 pm

Friday

8:00 am – 6:00 pm

Saturday & Sunday

8:00 am – 1:00 pm

Accepting New Patients. Please identify yourself as LGBT when scheduling as we have designated slots we hold for LGBT patients.